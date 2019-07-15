Marcus Bagley, brother of NBA player Marvin, announces top three schools

Arizona State men’s basketball coach Bobby Hurley has been in pursuit of prospect Marcus Bagley — younger brother of former Corona del Sol (Tempe, Arizona) standout Marvin Bagley III — for a while.

It appears Hurley is closer to seeing that pay off.

Marcus Bagley, a 6-foot-8, 220-pound forward out of Sheldon High School in Sacramento, announced over Twitter on Saturday night that he has narrowed his list of college choices to three: ASU and Pac-12 rivals Arizona and Cal. He also had offers from Florida State and Pittsburgh.

Bagley, the No. 48 overall prospect in the 247Sports rankings, visited ASU in April. He is the grandson of legendary ASU player Joe Caldwell.

Bagley averaged 19.9 points and 7.9 rebounds last season as a junior leading the Huskies to the Joaquin Section Division I championship.

Sheldon went on to play in the state portion of the playoffs and advanced to the Open Division final before losing to top seed Sierra Canyon 76-52.

Top 3 😏 @TiptonEdits 🎵: @mb3five THANK YOU TO ALL SCHOOLS THAT OFFERED AND SHOWED LOVE🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/uTA0PMMGiN — Marcus Bagley (@bagleymarcus23) July 14, 2019

The Bagley brothers lived with their parents in the Phoenix area and frequently attended ASU basketball games at Wells Fargo Arena before moving to Southern California.

They attended Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix) at one point, but were withdrawn around November 2015.

Marvin Bagley, now with the Kings after going No. 2 overall in last year’s NBA draft, graduated from Sierra Canyon where he was a teammate of current ASU point guard Remy Martin.