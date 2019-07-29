USA Today Sports

Marcus Bagley, brother of Kings F Marvin, commits to Arizona State basketball

In 2017, Marvin Bagley III committed to Duke, spurning the university in the same city that he once played high school ball in with Corona Del Sol (Tempe, Arizona).

On Monday, Arizona State got their Bagley.

Marcus Bagley, a four-star small forward and brother of the now-Sacramento Kings power forward, committed to the Sun Devils. He chose ASU the other schools in his top three, Arizona and Cal.

Listed at 6-foot-8, 220 pounds, Bagley led Sheldon High School (Sacramento, California) to the Joaquin Section Division I championship game by averaging a team-high 19.9 points and 7.9 rebounds to go with 1.7 assists and a steal per game.

Bagley tweeted his decision Monday to return to Arizona.

He is ranked as the No. 50 player in the class of 2020 by the 247Sports Composite, and listed as the No. 8 player in California and No. 14 small forward.

Bagley is ASU’s first commit of the 2020 class, according to 247Sports.

The Sun Devils are hoping to ride their positive momentum behind head coach Bobby Hurley and reach the NCAA Tournament for the third year in a row this season.

