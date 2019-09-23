Marcus Henderson gets Under-Armour All-American jersey, still weighing college options

Memphis University School (Tennessee) four-star offensive lineman Marcus Henderson was presented with his Under Armour All-American jersey Monday morning in a ceremony at the school’s Hyde Chapel.

The 6-foot-5, 275-pound senior will be the fourth MUS player to play in the game, joining Gary Wunderlich, Drew Richmond and Maurice Hampton.

“Ever since I was a young kid, I’ve wanted to play in the Under Armour All-American game, so it was a big day for me. Just living out my dream and knowing that everything I’ve worked so hard for is paying off,” Henderson said.

But while Henderson, the No. 8 prospect in the state and the No. 12 offensive guard in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite, knows where he’ll be Jan. 2, he’s still undecided about his college destination. He is considering Auburn, Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma, LSU and Mississippi State.

Henderson said he knows which school he is leaning toward but isn’t ready to reveal that just yet.

“I know where I’m leaning towards right now. My family knows knows, too, but I’m just going to wait it out and see when I want to make my decision and make sure it’s the right decision for me and that everybody is still there at the school I want to go to. It’s just a waiting game right now,” Henderson said.

Henderson said he doesn’t have a date for when he’ll announce his commitment. The four-star lineman plans to visit LSU twice – with an official visit and an unofficial visit. He plans to be in Baton Rouge when the Tigers play Florida on Oct. 12 and when they face Texas A&M on Nov. 30. He plans to visit Mississippi State later in the season as well.

“When you’re like him and you’re as highly recruited as he is, you get told a lot of things that are kind of true but not totally true,” MUS coach Bobby Alston said. “He’s got a good family. They’ve helped him with the structure of it. There are a lot of good offensive linemen this year, particularly in Memphis, where we’ve got about five really good ones, and you’re trying to figure out which school fits you, and to some extent which coach you’re going to play for. But they change all the time, so it’s kind of hard.”