Elite WR Marcus Rosemy makes juggling catch against De La Salle

No. 1 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Florida) named Zion Turner its starting quarterback over three-star transfer Brady Dean.

Turner is already showing strong connection with four-star wide receiver Marcus Rosemy, a Georgia commit.

Rosemy made a stellar catch along the sideline on a long throw, juggling the ball with one hand, not once, but twice, and then grabbing it with both hands to reel in the catch, and take the 14-7 lead against De La Salle (Concord, California).

It was a quick drive to help the top-ranked team in the country take a first-quarter lead over De La Salle, who, while unranked, is one of the historically great California programs.

De La Salle grabbed the lead early with a rushing touchdown by running back James Coby, but St. Thomas Aquinas tied it up with a rushing score by Turner.

Turner went with his arm later in the quarter to connect with one of the top receivers in the nation.

The Raiders are trying to prove they deserve their No. 1 rank in the Super 25 Preseason rankings, and Turner added to the lead early in the second quarter with another throwing touchdown.

But the Spartans win championship after championship in northern California and are trying to prove they can handle with anyone in the country. Coby scored his second rushing touchdown of the game shortly after St. Thomas Aquinas took the two-score lead.

The Raiders led 21-14 with about 9:30 left in the second quarter.