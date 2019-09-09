Marietta enters top five, Cathedral Catholic enters the Super 25 football rankings

It was a hard-fought battle, but then-No. 4 St. John’s College (Washington D.C.) eventually fell to then-No. 14 St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia) 34-30 on Friday.

St. Joe’s got up 21-0 in the first quarter. Something clicked for St. John’s shortly after, and the team outscored its opponent 30-13 the rest of the way, but St. Joe’s was still able to hang on in a close one.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Football Rankings, Week 3

This led to St. John’s falling down to No. 14 in the rankings this week — and Marietta (Georgia) enters the top five in its place.

Marietta moves up from sixth last week to five this time around after starting the year 3-0. The team’s only nail-biter so far has been a 21-17 win over St. Joe’s in its second game of the season. This week, the team throttled Collins Hill (Suwanee, Georgia) 28-9.

St. Joe’s gets rewarded for the win over St. John’s by moving up three spots in the rankings. The team is now in the No. 11 spot this week.

Elsewhere in the Super 25, Gonzaga College (Washington D.C.) handled Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, New Jersey) 35-21 to move to 2-0 on the year. Don Bosco, unranked in the Super 25, is a New Jersey powerhouse that has gone 0-2 to start the season, with the only losses coming to two teams ranked in the Super 25. Gonzaga College moves up a spot to No. 10 this week with the victory.

Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, California) is the only new team to enter the rankings this week. It defeated Centennial (Corona, Calif.) 44-41. The team also had a big 18-10 win over Saguaro (Scottsdale, Arizona), which at the time ranked No. 10 in the Super 25. All that led to the team making the No. 21 spot in the rankings this week.