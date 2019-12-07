Marietta's Harrison Bailey, Arik Gilbert flip the script on touchdown trick play

Marietta (Georgia) football four-star quarterback Harrison Bailey has connected with five-star tight end Arik Gilbert consistently over the last three years. Like, well over 100 times for almost 30 touchdowns.

But on Friday night, the roles were flipped.

As the first half came to a close in the playoff game against Parkview (Lilburn, Georgia), Gilbert was the one to throw a touchdown pass and Bailey was on the receiving end.

It was Gilbert’s first completion of his career (he had two prior attempts) and Bailey’s first reception.

The trick play gave the Blue Panthers a 28-17 lead heading into the half and capped off a 21-point second quarter. Marietta went on to win 42-31 and advance to the championship game.

Just one more game for Marietta to try to complete its turnaround from the 5-win 2018 campaign.

This year, Bailey has thrown for 4,000 yards at a 69.3% clip and passing for 44 touchdowns to just nine interceptions. Ranked the No. 4 pro-style quarterback in the country, he is committed to Tennessee.

Gilbert, the No. 1 tight end and No. 9 player in the 2020 class, is committed to LSU. He has 90 receptions for 1,614 yards and 12 touchdowns. Well, now 13 touchdowns, including that touchdown pass.

Marietta will take on No. 17 Lowndes on Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. ET to decide the GHSA 7A champion.