Marin Catholic (Kentfield, Calif.) track athlete helps opponent finish race

Girls Track and Field

By May 19, 2019

By:

Concord’s (Calif.) Rayna Stanziano was up in first place during the 800-meter race of North Coast Section Meet of Champions.

Stanziano seemed likely to defend her championship from last season — until her legs gave out.

Samantha Wallenstrom, of Marin Catholic (Kentfield, Calif.), had originally passed Stanziano before turning back and helping the athlete finish out the race, The Mercury News originally reported.

“I was confused because she didn’t look like she was faltering at all, so I kind of passed her, didn’t know what to do, and then I turned around and said, ‘No, l should probably go back and help,’” Wallenstrom told The Mercury News.

The two runners finished in the top two spots in the race. Wallenstrom came in first and Stanziano came in second, per The Mercury News.

