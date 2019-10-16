Marion (New York) soccer's Chloe DeLyser breaks record for career goals by a high school girls player

WALWORTH — It didn’t take long for Marion’s Chloe DeLyser to make history on Tuesday night.

DeLyser, a senior at Marion High School in Wayne County, set the national record for most career goals scored by a high school girls soccer player when she connected for her third goal less than 12 minutes into Tuesday night’s game at Gananda.

“My sister (Abigail Marotta) got the ball and looked up and found me. She played a perfect ball and I ran onto it, controlled it and put it into the back of the net,” DeLyser said. “She came up and was like ‘I assisted that’ and I said, ‘Yeah, you did.’

“It felt really good and all the pressure is off. It means a lot, I worked really hard for this since I was 6, so just showing it’s all paid off. I got to do it with my best friends and family. I was relieved, just another goal.”

Well, not really. It was her 317th goal and broke the record set by Esmeralda Gonzales of South Hills High School in Fort Worth, Texas, from 2013-16.

“We are very thrilled for Chloe because she put a lot of hard work and dedication into the sport she loves,” said Marion coach Lori DeLyser, who is Chloe’s cousin. “I think we were all a little relieved because we all sort of knew it would happen tonight and we are so happy for her.”

DeLyser finished with five goals and an assist in Marion’s 7-0 victory. The Black Knights are 14-1 on the season.

History. Chloe Delyser breaks the all-time national high school girls soccer goal scoring record with her 317th career goal @DandC @SBradleyDC pic.twitter.com/4oQd02UmgW — Zachary Memmott (@ZacharyMemmott) October 15, 2019

DeLyser, who has been a member of the Marion varsity team since seventh grade, now has 319 goals and 164 assists in her six seasons.

“It was a very stressful day overall. I didn’t talk to her about any of it (and) even hid the newspaper,” Chloe’s mother, Heather, said. “So, we had our normal routine and I said good luck when she left.

