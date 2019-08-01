Five-star SF MarJon Beauchamp to skip college, prepare for NBA Draft with Chameleon BX

MarJon Beauchamp, one of the top players in the 2020 class, is planning to skip college and prepare for the NBA Draft with a 12-month training program, Chameleon BX announced on PRNewsWire.

Following his senior season at Dream City Christian (Glendale, Arizona), Beauchamp will train with Chameleon BX.

Beauchamp told 247Sports he believes the program offers better training and experience living the style of a professional athlete. His father, John, told the recruiting site that Chameleon BX can help the 17-year-old build “the body, mind and professionalism.”

“There’s not one college that can get you prepared for the NBA,” John said to 247Sports. “College is for college and NBA is NBA.”

Beauchamp — whose top three schools were Arizona, Alabama and Washington, according to Jake Weingarten of Stockrisers — will now follow in the footsteps of recent players to forego college and choose a different path to the NBA.

This summer alone, Chosen 25 point guard R.J. Hampton decided to play in New Zealand, Kenyon Martin Jr. announced he will play overseas instead of following through with his commitment to Vanderbilt, and LaMelo Ball and Terry Armstrong will play in Australia.

While those moves are relatively novel, Beauchamp’s plans are different than these players, who signed with international teams.

Beauchamp will focus solely on training in a different way.

He’s not the first one to go down a road of strict training instead of play overseas. In 2018, Darius Bazley decided to skip college and the G League so he could train, and he got an internship with New Balance. He was selected No. 23 in the 2019 NBA Draft.

As prospects look for different routes that will allow them to maximize their growth in the year between high school and the NBA, Beauchamp is opening the door to a new method.

Listed on the 247Sports Composite the No. 24 player and No. 4 small forward the class of 2020, it looks like the NBA will be in his near future.

Time will tell the decision to skip college was for the better.