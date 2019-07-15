5-star SF MarJon Beauchamp transferring to Dream City Christian in Arizona

Dream City Christian (Glendale, Arizona) basketball coach Kyle Weaver got his first big recruit since leaving Bella Vista Prep (Scottsdale, Arizona).

MarJon Beauchamp, a 6-foot-6 wing from Seattle, is transferring to Valley’s newest national high school basketball program to play his senior season.

He has a five-star rating by 247Sports with Arizona and Arizona State both after him.

Weaver confirmed Monday morning that Beauchamp will be playing for the Dream City team that is he is starting this summer.

Dream City used to be Joy Christian School. The name has changed, but now the school has a national high school basketball program directed by Weaver, who coached Bella Vista to Grind Session national championship last season.

Weaver said he got a commitment from Beauchamp while still at Bella Vista, but he’ll be joining him at Dream City.

This will be Beauchamp’s fourth high school in four years. He began his prep career with a Washington championship at Nathan Hale, where he teamed up with now NBA player Michael Porter Jr.

He played his sophomore season at Garfield, helping the team reach the state championship game.

Beauchamp has been spectacular in summer showcases. He played last season at Rainier Beach. He figures to be playing in next week’s NCAA viewing showcase for college coaches at Grand Canyon University, from July 23-26.