Marquette scores big hoops commitment from 4-star Osasere Ighodaro

The Marquette Golden Eagles have just two commitments in their Class of 2020. The good news is that they’re both big ones.

The latest addition to Marquette’s recruiting class is four-star power forward Osasere Ighodaro. The Desert Vista High School (Phoenix, Ariz.) star chose the Golden Eagles ahead of fellow finalists Stanford, Texas and Vanderbilt. The reason for the Milwaukee campus?

“It was the best fit for me and it felt like home,” Ighodaro told 247Sports.

For Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski, Ighodaro’s commitment could be a game changer. He’s the second four-star commit in the Class of 2020, joining fellow power forward Justin Lewis. Between the pair, they could provide depth up front for Marquette that extends for multiple years.

Meanwhile, for Ighodaro, Marquette presents an opportunity to make an impact quickly. To do so in a place where he feels like home could make him a powerful addition overnight.