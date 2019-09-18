Mars Reel Chronicles docuseries features Bronny James: Part 1

As LeBron “Bronny” James Jr. starts high school, he is the subject of the Mars Reel Chronicles docuseries exploring his basketball career.

James played for the North Coast Blue Chips AAU team over summer, which Mars Reel followed and provided videos with behind-the-scenes footage.

Next, James be suiting up for Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, California), where he’ll be teaming up with fellow stars including Zaire Wade, the 17-year-old son of NBA legend Dwyane Wade.

Sierra Canyon is looking for its third-straight boys basketball championship behind head coach Andre Chevalier.

Other members of the team include five-star athletes Ziaire Williams and Brandon “BJ” Boston Jr.

Mars Reel will continue following the team for exclusive footage with episodes released every two weeks. As of Wednesday, there have been three. Here is the first one: