Marshall County HS shooting victims receive Comeback Athlete of the Year award

Two Marshall County High School (Benton, Ky.) students who were wounded at a mass shooting at the school received the Kentucky Comeback Athlete of the Year award Saturday night.

Mason Cosner, a track runner, and Griffin Ives, a baseball player, were announced co-winners of the award by the University of Kentucky’s Orthrpaedics and Sports Medicine program during a Sweet Sixteen high school tournament game, according to LEX18.

On Jan. 23, 2018, a gunman fired upon students at Marshall County. Two students were killed, 14 others were shot and another four were injured, according to the Courier Journal.

It is believed the gunman is Gabe Parker, who was a 15-year-old sophomore at the school. The jury trial is scheduled for June 1, 2020.

A video presentation for the award ceremony said Cosner has a bullet that remains “millimeters” from vertebrae in his face, according to WPSD.

Ives was almost hit in the heart, but the bullet struck other organs, the video said.

Despite the near-fatal injuries, the two returned to their sports.