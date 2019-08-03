Former NFL All-Pro RB Marshawn Lynch in controversial confrontation at youth football camp

Marshawn Lynch, former Seahawks and Raiders running back, reportedly threw a group of youth football campers out of a contact drill using an expletive and then addressed a group of mothers in way they felt was sexist.

The encounter was first reported by TMZ and took place at Lynch’s Fam 1st Family football camp in West Seattle on July 28. The camp targeted young football players, some as young as 9, with many having parents sitting nearby.

The parents accused Lynch of telling a group of young campers to “get the f*#k out,” of a particular drill, with some of the players allegedly crying as a result. TMZ reported that one parent then entered the field and took her son off, throwing his jersey on the field in his wake.

Lynch went into the stands shortly thereafter to address the parents of the campers involved and defended himself calmly, though he also asked a woman, “is there a man here with you,” and admitting to repeatedly using a racial epithet.

The woman who was at the center of the confrontation told TMZ she felt Lynch’s responses and behavior was sexist.

“He is asking me (‘is there a man with you’) to be sexist,” Stephanie Siva, the mother who walked on to the field, told TMZ. “(He made it seem that) Only a man would make sense of that. Only a man who understand him telling a kid to get the f*#k out of a drill. He preferred to talk to a man, apparently.

“It was very sexist. It was like, ‘what, you can’t conversate with a mom?”

Lynch told TMZ that he did not mean any disrespect and acknowledged that not everyone would approve of his language and behavior.