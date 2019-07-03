Maryland four-star DB Joshuah Moten picks Texas A&M

The Texas A&M Aggies, under head coach Jimbo Fisher, continue to make moves on the national stage. The latest includes a talented defensive back from near the nation’s capital.

On Tuesday, Joshuah Moten, a four-star cornerback from National Christian Academy (Ft. Washington, Md.), announced his commitment to Texas A&M ahead of scholarship offers from the likes of Nebraska, Penn State, Arkansas and others.

Texas A&M’s place in the SEC, and SEC West at that, clearly played a significant role in his decision.

“I saw from the academic side how their network is and I saw from the football side how the coaches do things,” Moten told 247Sports. “I know all the SEC facilities were good, but those facilities were just crazy. They just popped out. Everything is bigger in Texas.”

I made this decision for the nights my momma shed tears. #GigEm Committed ! pic.twitter.com/oKyT0E2iVb — 2 (@thareal_2) July 2, 2019

While the 5-foot-11, 180-pounder expects to be a cornerback as he is in high school, he told 247Sports he will play anywhere on the field he’s asked.

Meanwhile, Moten’s decision is firm enough that he’s moving toward recruiting teammates and celebrating his role as an East Coast star in Texas.

“This feels good,” Moten told 247Sports. “It feels really great to put on for (the area) and show out and show what I can do.”