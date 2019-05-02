Maryland high school football coach accused of inappropriate conduct

A high school football coach in Maryland has been accused by parents of former players of using inappropriate language and behavior, though he has fought back to defend his own approach.
As reported by the Hagerstown Daily Herald Mail, Steve Lindsay had spent the prior five years as the football coach at Smithsburg (Md.) High School. Now, the parents of some former athletes have come forward saying that Lindsay used inappropriate profanity and motivational tactics.
“The program is horrible. No one wants to play for him,” former Smithsburg football parent Suzanne Gaver told the Daily Herald. “These kids are being bullied.”
Pursant to Gaver’s comments, the program’s total enrollment has dropped each year Lindsay has been holding the reins, falling to a grand total of just 19 varsity players in 2018. While that decline may not be down to Lindsay, it does raise questions about the coach’s mentality.
Those questions will certainly be involved when Smithsburg returns for summer football, provided Lindsay is still in his job when the first snaps with helmets come around.