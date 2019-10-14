Police officer punched at Maryland HS football game while spectators fought over pro-Trump clothes

While fans fighting about pro-President Donald Trump clothing were being escorted out of a Maryland high school football game, a police officer was punched in the head twice.

The officer, who was not identified in the police report, was treated for a concussion, according to the Capital Gazette.

The football game took place Sept. 27 at Old Mill against North County. Both schools are in the Glen Burnie, Maryland area, not far south of Baltimore.

Spectators at the game began to argue and eventually fight over clothing that some fans were wearing with pro-Trump messages, according to the Capital Gazette. Police officers began to escort pro- and anti-Trump arguers out of the stadium.

The officer was struck twice while escorting a group out. A minor was arrested and charged with assaulting an officer, according to the Capital Gazette.