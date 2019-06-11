Mass. high school girls lacrosse coach dropped for alleged inappropriate communications

A Massachusetts high school girls lacrosse coach finds herself out of a job after he was fired for alleged inappropriate communications with his players.

As reported by the Boston Globe and a variety of other local sources, Milton (Mass.) High School girls lacrosse coach Katherine Phelan was dismissed during the state playoffs due to allegations of inappropriate communications. Those alleged illicit contacts have not been entirely fleshed out, but they are reported to have included:

— texting and contacting students on the team during the day

— texting and contacting students on the team at nights

— texting and contacting students on the team on weekends

— inappropriate conversations

Together, the allegations against Phelan were enough to inspire Milton to launch an investigation into the coach. Simultaneous with the start of that investigation, the school district took, “immediate action by removing the coach from her duties.”

Two days later, Phelan officially resigned from her role, though she cited graduate school and the travel she undertook to fill the role as the motivation behind her resignation, not any investigation into her conduct.

“We are disappointed and concerned by this alleged conduct,” Milton High School principal James Jette wrote to the school’s student body, per the Globe. “The district takes very seriously its duty and obligation to care for our student-athletes.”