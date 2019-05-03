Mass. high school students walk out en masse to protest hockey coach's ouster

A large number of students at a Massachusetts high school walked out of classes earlier this week as a sign of solidarity for a recently ousted hockey coach and others they felt had also been unfairly dismissed in recent seasons.

As reported by the North Andover Eagle-Tribune, some 200 students at Andover High School walked out of classes and marched to nearby Lincoln Circle to voice their support for hockey coach Chris Kuchar, who was told that his contract was not being renewed on Monday afternoon.

For his part, Kuchar told the Eagle-Tribune that he was “devastated” to learn that he was essentially being dismissed, particularly coming off a season in which Andover reached the prestigious Super 8 state tournament at TD Garden.

“Respect our coaches” Incredible show of support from Andover HS students l. About 200 did a walk out in the middle of school to protest on behalf of their former hockey coach who was not rehired #wbz pic.twitter.com/VT4HQqbGgB — Paul Burton (@PaulWBZ) April 30, 2019

“This is over petty politics,” Kuchar told the Eagle-Tribune. “This is not about the kids because if it was, I’d be back for another season.”

Students apparently agreed, then decided to show how they felt with their feet. And those who had worked directly with the coach offered a more aggressive line of support.

“Coach Kuchar made the man I am today,” Senior hockey player Patrick Archambault told the Eagle-Tribune. “I wouldn’t be here without him,” he said Tuesday. “He sent us a text this morning saying he heard about the walkout and said he loves us.”

For their part, a number of the current Andover players said they would not try out under a new coach if Kuchar is not retained for the 2019-20 season.