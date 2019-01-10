Mass. HS girls hockey roster comprised of six pairs of sisters

The Walpole (Mass.) High School girls hockey team is off to one of its strongest starts in recent years, 6-1 with plenty of runway to continue improving.

The success in part is due to team chemistry, which is a lot more seamless on a team comprised entirely of sisters. As reported by the Boston Globe, the Walpole girls hockey team is made up of six pairs of sisters, and while they are quick to note the team’s talent and depth as the key factors in the team’s quick start, it’s impossible to overlook the sister act aspect of the team’s development.

The sextuplet of sisters are the Hamiltons, Desimones, Tosones, Malones, McInerneys and Ryans. The Desimones are sophomore twins while the other five sets of sisters span different positions and class years.

The Ryan sisters have formed a particular bond, playing as the team’s top defensive pairing, despite being a senior and freshman.

“I had been by myself on the team for three years, and now I’m with my sister,” Madison Ryan told the Globe. “I always have someone. Not that my team isn’t there for me, but [Jamie’s] my sister.”

“It makes things a lot less awkward. It just makes the team so much naturally closer. That’s what makes us different than everybody else.”

If that can combine with the team’s natural talent to drive Walpole forward, this might even be a year that the Rebels finish on top once again.