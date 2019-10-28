Mater Dei keeps the throne; Lowndes enters Week 10 Super 25 Football Ranks

In one of the biggest high school football matchups of the year, No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California) went up against then-No. 3 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, California) for the Trinity League Championship.

Mater Dei quarterback Bryce Young was too much for the St. John Bosco defense to contain, and Mater Dei solidified its spot atop the Super 25 Rankings.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Football Rankings, Week 10

The No. 1 Monarchs rolled to a 38-24 victory and moved to 9-0 on the year. Young had 256 yards and three touchdowns through the air, according to the LA Times. St. John Bosco suffered its first loss of the year and dropped to No. 4 in the Super 25 this week.

“He’s unbelievable,” Mater Dei offensive coordinator Dave Money told the LA Times about Young. “He’s one of the best we’ve ever had. He does not make poor decisions.”

With the win, Mater Dei earned the top seed for the Southern Section Division 1 playoffs. The team has won the CIF State Open Division championship two years running, per The Orange County Register, and another championship victory this year would make it hard for another team to catch the Monarchs in the race for the national championship.

“This one, we definitely had circled on our calendar,” Young told The OC Register about the St. John Bosco game. “We’re going to enjoy this one tonight but there’s definitely room for improvement as a team. … This isn’t our ultimate goal, to win this game. We still have a lot to improve on.”

Lowndes (Valdosta, Georgia), another team that’s 9-0, entered the rankings this week. The team came in at No. 25. It has given up just 20 points to opponents in the last four weeks.