A single ticket for Mater Dei-St. John Bosco face off was posted on Craigslist ... for $200

We’re just four days away from the latest game of the century pitting USA TODAY Super 25 No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) and No. 3 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.). The game is already sold out, as one might expect for such a titanic clash with significant ramifications for each team. And, when there’s demand and limited supply, the secondary market will rise to the occasion.

Hence a Craigslist posting that was first dug up by the Orange County Register’s Steve Fryer which was offering a single ticket to Friday night’s game. The price tag? An eye-watering $200.

The ticket seller’s location is listed as Monrovia, Calif., and the listing includes a photo of Mater Dei and St. John Bosco preparing to face off, though it does not include any image of the actual ticket itself.

As for the price, yes, the seller is asking for $200 to get in to a high school football game.

“Is this heaven?” No, it’s Southern California, and a pretty tight facility around an elite Catholic school at that. The competition may be as good as it gets this year, but the fight for parking should be as well.

As of 2:20 pm ET the ticket was still available, so if you’re going to be in the area, want to see some high school football on Friday night and are determined to see the best, well, the time is now to part with a couple Benjamin Franklins, sit back and get ready for what is likely to be the game of the year.