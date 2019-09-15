Mater Dei vs. St. Frances Academy game has a betting line. Is that OK for high school sports?

Top high school football games brings attention in droves. What better way to show your fandom than to be able to say you saw your pro team’s star play in high school?

It also brings betting lines.

The No. 2 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California) vs. No. 4 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Maryland) game brings a lot of reason to be excited. With more than 30 players holding FBS offers No. 1 dual-threat quarterback Bryce Young for Mater Dei and five-star Chris Braswell for St. Frances Academy, it’s a rare chance for two teams from the opposite side of the country to match up.

It’s a game that could have stakes when the national champion is crowned.

Bookmakers have taken note and set a betting line.

An account called Official Bookmaker gave odds for the game, continuing the controversial trend of allowing people to bet on high school sports.

The line has Mater Dei at -4.

In May 2018, the Supreme Court struck down a federal law that prohibited sports gambling, giving states the right to decide whether or not to allow it. Gambling is prevalent on NFL and college games, and the NBA as a league has been working toward monetizing from it.

So gambling isn’t as frowned upon as it used to be.

But betting on high school athletes, potentially as young as 14, raises some eyebrows.

This phenomenon isn’t new. This isn’t the first time Mater Dei has had a betting line; last season, its matchup against St. John Bosco (Bellflower, California) had one.

This isn’t even the only betting line of the week – in fact, it’s not even the only betting line of a game that will be hosted in the stadium on Saturday.

JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, California) and Milton (Georgia) are playing at 4 p.m. PT right before Mater Dei and St. Frances take the field. The second game of the Trinity League vs. USA Showcase, it has a betting line of JSerra at -19.5 on 5dimes.

In the east, the Cardinal Hayes (New York) vs. St. Joseph’s Regional (Montvale, New Jersey) has a betting line of its own on 5dimes too.

What do you think? Is it OK to bet on high school sports?