Four-star small forward Matt Cross commits to Miami

Matt Cross, a four-star small forward, committed to Miami on Tuesday.

The commitment was first reported by 247Sports.

Cross, listed at 6-foot-6, 225 pounds, plays for Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, New Hampshire) and is ranked by the 247Sports Composite as the top player in the state, the No. 18 small forward and No. 78 player overall in the Class of 2020.

He chose Miami over his top five of Texas A&M, Indiana, South Carolina and Butler.

Cross had an excellent summer at the Nike EYBL, averaging 23.3 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. He was one of just two players to be top-10 in both of those stats, according to 247Sports.

Miami went 14-18 last season, but put together a solid 2019 class headlined by four-star Montverde Academy guard Harlond Beverly and four-star guard Isaiah Wong. The class was ranked No. 30 in the country on 247Sports.

Cross is the first Hurricanes commitment for the 2020 class. They will also get Cincinnati transfer Nysier Brooks, according to ACCSports.