Matthew Allan reportedly agrees to contract with New York Mets

With such a high asking price prior to the draft — at one point reported to be around $3 to $4 million — Seminole High School (Sanford, Florida) pitcher Matthew Allan was not selected in the first round despite being the No. 13 player on the MLB Pipeline.

Then, he wasn’t taken in the second round.

Finally, with the 89th overall pick in the third round of the MLB Draft, the New York Mets selected the right-handed pitcher.

It was unclear if they would have the means to sign him away from his commitment to the University of Florida, but for the organization and vice president of amateur scouting Tommy Tanous, it was worth the chance on the first-round talent.

“It was too good to pass up,” Tanous told the New York Post.

On Wednesday, the Mets were rewarded for taking the risk. Allan agreed to a contract with the team, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman.

The deal is likely around $2.5 million, though the figure has not yet been reported or announced. According to MLB Pipeline’s Jim Callis, the Mets have $2,523,830 remaining in their draft pool.

If the team exceeds that amount, it would cost them a future first-round draft pick.

The third-round slot value he was selected at was $667,900, according to MLB Pipeline, but the contract will certainly be higher than that.

This season, Allan went 8-2 with a 1.21 ERA and 118 strikeouts for Seminole. His fastball can touch 97 mph and Keith Law called his 12-to-6 curveball the best in the class.

He was the highest-ranked high school pitcher on the MLB Pipeline.

With an outlook like that, it’s unsurprising the Mets jumped at the chance for such a talent when the third round came around.

By making shrewd draft moves that would allow them to save money for Allan, they managed to get him later than his talent dictated.