Matthew Boling wins three events; Briana Williams nears record at Great Southwest Classic

Matthew Boling continued his reign of dominance, winning three events at the Great Southwest Track and Field Classic over the weekend.

He was challenged on the 100-meter run. Taylor Banks jumped to an early lead and level with Boling for the first 60 meters or so, according to the Albuquerque Journal, before pulling up while grabbing his upper leg.

Boling finished with a time of 10.15, which was 0.19 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher, Kennedy Lightner.

“My start needs work,” Boling told the Albuquerque Journal. “I really have closing speed. Every race you see, I’m even until the 50 then my last 40 is the best part of my race. Taylor got off really well. A really explosive guy. We were neck-and-neck.”

It was his second-fastest legal time of the season. In May, the Strake Jesuit (Houston, Texas) runner broke the national record with a time of 10.13 seconds.

Boling won the long jump at 25 feet and 0.5 inches, more than half a foot past the next-best placement.

The second-place finisher, Donald Hatfield Jackson, had a jump of 24 feet and 5.75 inches.

Finally, Boling anchored the 4×100 relay. The group won with a time of 39.05, according to the Albuquerque Journal.

Boling thought they could have done even better if they had more time together to train. The meet invited top athletes from states but not the full high school team.

“We didn’t have a lot of time to train together,” he said. “If we were at the same high school, we would have easily gone 38 or below.”

Meanwhile, Oakland Park Northeast High School (Florida) runner Briana Williams neared a national record while setting a new personal best – breaking the one she set a week prior.

She ran the 100-meter dash in 11.02 seconds, just 0.04 seconds away from the record of 10.98 seconds Candace Hill set in 2015.

This race also broke Williams’ personal best of 11.10, which she had previously set just a week prior on June 1 at the JAC Open in Jacksonville, according to Mile Split.

In breaking her 11.10 time, Williams moved into sole possession of the second-fastest time ever at the 100-meter dash. She had been tied with another runner with the mark set last week.

Williams was a full half-second better than the second-place finisher at the meet, Alexis Brown, who ran a time of 11.56.

Williams also won the 200-meter race, running it in 22.88 seconds. She beat out Dynasty McClennon, who ran it in 23.28.