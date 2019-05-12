Matthew Boling anchors 1,600-meter relay win after starting 20 meters back

USA Today Sports

Photo: Strake Jesuit

Boys Track and Field

May 12, 2019

Whether it’s a 100-meter dash or a 4×4 1,600-meter run, no lead is safe against Strake Jesuit (Texas) star Matthew Boling.

After setting a national 100-meter high school record Saturday, Boling turned his focus to the upcoming relay.

“We just have to keep focus on the 4×4 and try to score a lot of points (in the team race),” he told the Caller Times.

That he did. Boling anchored the unit and, as his lap came around, Strake Jesuit trailed by about 20 meters and almost three seconds.

That proved to be little issue for the runner who has been gaining national acclaim over his senior season.

Boling didn’t take the lead until the final 15 meters of the race, according to the Caller Times, but he still managed to cross the finish line a few steps ahead of his DeSoto High School (Texas) opponent.

The Georgia commit ran his split in 44.75 seconds, according to the Caller Times.

Saturday was just the latest in what is shaping into a historic year for Boling. In April, he broke 10 seconds in the 100-meter dash, setting a record with his 9.98 all conditions time.

As crowds take notice, anything seems possible for Boling as he finishes his high school career.

