Georgia commits Matthew Boling, Jasmine Moore named Gatorade Track and Field Athletes of the Year

Two Texas high school track and field athletes committed to Georgia have been named the Gatorade National Track and Field Athletes of the Year.

Matthew Boling of Strake Jesuit (Houston, Texas) and Jasmine Moore of Lake Ridge (Mansfield, Texas) were named the top athletes by Gatorade.

Boling broke records with a 9.98-second wind-aided time and a 10.13 time in the 100-meter dash.

He also dominated in relays and jump events, including a long jump of 26 feet, 3.5 inches, which Gatorade said was the second-best this season and second-best in the U-20 world rankings.

Moore won the long jump and triple jump at the Texas Class 6A state meets.

She set the No. 1 distance in 2019 with her 44-foot, 10-inch triple jump, which is the No. 3 ever in U.S. prep history, according to Gatorade.

Her long jump of 20 feet, 7 inches was third-best in the country this year.