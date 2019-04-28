Matthew Boling breaks national 100-meter record with a sub-10 time

Matthew Boling led Strake Jesuit (Houston, Texas) broke the national 100-meter time any condition time on Saturday, finishing the run in 9.98 seconds.

He’s the first high school runner to beat the 10-second mark since Trayvon Bromell finished in 9.99 — also with wind aid — in 2013, according to MileSplit.

Boling’s time was wind-aided at 4.2 miles per hour so it won’t count as an official record.

The national record for a 100-meter race without wind aid is 10.00 seconds, according to MileSplit. It was last run by Trentavis Friday in 2014

However, Boling’s 100-meter run is the fastest in any condition in high school history.

Here’s a video of his record-breaking run:

Boling, named to the ALL-USA Preseason Track and Field Team, has been on a tear this season.

On Saturday, he ran the 100-meter dash, anchored the victorious 1,600-meter relay and won the long jump at 25 feet, 2 inches, according to the Houston Chronicle.

In doing so, he led Strake Jesuit to a Class 6A Region III track and field meet victory.

According to the Houston Chronicle, it is his first year running the open 100 and already leads the nation in that race and the 200.