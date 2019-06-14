Matthew Boyer voted Super 25 Top Star for championship performance

Matthew Boyer got the ball for Edwardsville (Illinois) in the championship game and did not disappoint.

The senior pitched six innings and struck out nine to lead the Tigers to a 3-2 title win over St. Charles North (Illinois) in extra innings.

For his performance, he was voted the Week 13 Super 25 Top Star. He accumulated 17,055 votes, which was 40.52% of all voters.

FINAL TALLY: Super 25 Top Star, Week 13

He beat out Luke Lashutka of St. Ignatius (Cleveland), who pitched five innings of relief, struck out eight and picked up the win in the Wildcats’ 4-2 championship win.

With 12,417 votes, Lashutka picked up 29.5% of the final vote.

In third place was Eli Tencza, who pitched a complete game in Tates Creek’s 4-2 championship win.

He accumulated 6,195 votes, 14.72% of the poll.

Boyer and Edwardsville finished their season 37-5 and the No. 9 team in the Midwest Region.

A top-1000 player on Perfect Game rankings, Boyer is committed to the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.