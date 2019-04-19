USA Today Sports

Chosen 25 forward Matthew Hurt commits to Duke

John Marshall High School’s (Rochester, Minn.) Matthew Hurt doesn’t celebrate his 19th birthday until Saturday, but he got the gift of peace of mind Friday afternoon when he ended what he called a “stressful” recruitment and picked Duke over Kansas, North Carolina and Kentucky.

Last month, Hurt told USA Today Sports that the decision was weighing on him because he felt like all four options were “great situations,” but in the end the 6-foot-9 versatile forward opted for the Blue Devils.

Hurt, who is ranked No. 8 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25, dominated in his senior season finale, averaging 37.1 points, 12.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.8 blocks a game. He was subsequently named second team ALL-USA.

Hurt is the fourth commitment in Duke’s 2019 haul thus far, joining fellow Chosen 25 stars University School (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) forward Vernon Carey Jr. (No. 5), Cox Mill High School (Concord, N.C.) wing Wendell Moore Jr. (No. 23) and Mission Bay High School (San Diego) shooting guard Boogie Ellis (No. 25).

