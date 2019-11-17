25! Texas high school football player breaks state record for receptions in game

Eastlake High School (El Paso, Texas) junior wide receiver Matthew Jones set a Texas state high school football record on Saturday with the most catches in a single game with 25.

Jones finished the game with 290 yards receiving and three touchdown receptions in a 66-42 loss to Lubbock Monterey in the Class 5A Division I playoffs at the SISD Student Activities Comples.

According to Texashighschoolfootballhistory.com, the previous high for most receptions in a game was 22 held by Sammy Taylor in 1980 for Dublin vs. Ranger.

