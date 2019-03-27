USA Today Sports

McDonald's All American Game: All Americans Josiah-Jordan James, Matthew Hurt make the Barnes-Hardaway beef personal

Photo: Rob Kinnan/USA TODAY Sports

McDonald's All American Game: All Americans Josiah-Jordan James, Matthew Hurt make the Barnes-Hardaway beef personal

Boys Basketball

McDonald's All American Game: All Americans Josiah-Jordan James, Matthew Hurt make the Barnes-Hardaway beef personal

By March 27, 2019

By: |

There’s a funny dynamic at the McDonald’s All American Game (and it’s Jordan Brand counterpart, for that matter). While players cooperate in practices and team up on game day, they often do so with the full knowledge that in a matter of weeks, they’ll be representing college teams pitched against each other.

That subtle and friendly animosity is particularly piqued when a set of teammates are soon to compete for rival institutions. A certain shade of that connection is in play with McDonald’s All American teammates Josiah-Jordan James and Matthew Hurt.

James is a Tennessee recruit, the prized asset in Rick Barnes’ Class of 2019. Hurt is still undecided, but is being heavily recruited by Memphis (as well as most other major programs across the country).

James and Hurt were asked about the December beef between Barnes and Hardaway, a dispute that erupted following a skirmish in Tennessee’s 10-point victory against the Tigers. James steadfastly defended his future coach while Hurt, a Rochester, Minn. native, made the case for Hardaway’s actions.

The result was a fun but slightly edge interchange recorded by Go Tigers, the 247Sports Memphis site:

The interchange showcases both James and Hurt’s budding friendship as well as a deep loyalty to one star’s future coach (Barnes has to be thrilled with the endorsement he’s getting from James).

Regardless, the video highlights a truly unique relationship between elite prospects who are now teammates, will soon be rivals, and may soon play across from each other professionally, too.

, , , , , , , , Boys Basketball, Outside The Box

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/mcdonalds-all-american-game-all-americans-josiah-jordan-james-matthew-hurt-make-the-barnes-hardaway-beef-personal
McDonald's All American Game: All Americans Josiah-Jordan James, Matthew Hurt make the Barnes-Hardaway beef personal
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.