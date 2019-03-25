USA Today Sports

McDonald’s All American Game: Chosen 25 forward Vernon Carey Jr. to sit out of game

McDonald’s All American Game: Chosen 25 forward Vernon Carey Jr. to sit out of game

Boys Basketball

McDonald’s All American Game: Chosen 25 forward Vernon Carey Jr. to sit out of game

By March 25, 2019

By: |

ATLANTA – After suffering a severe ankle sprain in the state title game on March 1, University School (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) forward Vernon Carey Jr. has decided to sit out of the McDonald’s All American Game on Wednesday (7 p.m., ESPN2) at State Farm Arena.

“I tried to go on it the first day in practice, but it wasn’t right,” said Carey, a Duke signee who is ranked No. 4 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25. “I’m just looking at the big picture.”

Carey still has to play in GEICO Nationals, which runs from April 4-6, where he and the Sharks will face Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.).

Check out the video below of Carey explaining it all.

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY

, , , Boys Basketball, Chosen 25, McDonalds All American Game

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/mcdonalds-all-american-game-chosen-25-forward-vernon-carey-jr-to-sit-out-of-game
McDonald’s All American Game: Chosen 25 forward Vernon Carey Jr. to sit out of game
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.