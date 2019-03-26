McDonald’s All American Game: Chosen 25 No. 1 player Cole Anthony breaks down his top five, gives timeline for decision

USA Today Sports

Photo: McDonald's All-American Games

Boys Basketball

By March 26, 2019

By: |

ATLANTA – Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) point guard Cole Anthony has kept details of his recruitment under wraps for much of the last year, but he’s well aware that the time to make a decision is swiftly approaching.

“It’s getting to that time,” said Anthony, who will suit up for the East in the McDonald’s All-American Game, which tips Wednesday at 7 p.m. (ESPN2) at State Farm Arena. “It won’t be an easy decision, but I’m gonna make the best decision for me.”

Anthony, who is ranked No. 1 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25, has already taken official visits to each of his five finalists – North Carolina, Wake Forest, Notre Dame, Georgetown and Oregon – and chatted with USA Today Sports about what he likes about each.

Check out the video below to hear his pros on each school.

