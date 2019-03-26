McDonald's All American Game: Cole Anthony, Samantha Brunelle win POWERADE Jam Fest 3-point titles

MARIETTA, Ga. – Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) point guard Cole Anthony came into the McDonald’s All American Game with a big reputation as a deadly marksman from the perimeter; he backed the label up in the POWERADE Jam Fest on Monday night at Wheeler High School.

After tying Ranney School (Tinton Falls, N.J.) shooting guard Bryan Antoine with a score of 17 in the first round, Anthony beat Antoine 14-9 in the sudden death round to take home the title.

On the girls side William Monroe High School (Standardsville, Va.) forward Samantha Brunelle demolished the competition, posting 22 points to take home the 3-point title.

It was the second win of the night for Brunelle, who teamed up with South Garland (Texas) High School guard Tyrese Maxey and Chicago Sky star Diamond DeShields to win the Legends & Stars Shootout.

