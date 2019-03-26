McDonald's All American Game: Francesca Belibi becomes first female to win POWERADE Jam Fest dunk title since Candace Parker

MARIETTA, Ga. – In 2004, Candace Parker became the first and only female to win the dunk contest at the McDonald’s All American Game.

Fifteen years later, Regis Jesuit High School (Aurora, Colo.) forward Francesca Belibi became the second, receiving four perfect scores on all four of her dunks to claim the POWERADE Jam Fest dunk title on Monday at Wheeler High School.

“It’s a really big honor, I never thought I’d be in this position,” Belibi said. “There have been so many other great female players that have come before me so I’m really honored to win this.”

Belibi, a Stanford signee, faced stiff competition from Ranney School (Tinton Falls, N.J.) shooting guard Scottie Lewis, a Florida signee, and Montverde (Fla.) Academy forward Precious Achiuwa, but held them off with everything from reverse dunks to catching it off-the-backboard and throwing down a two-hander.

Fran Belibi x Haley Jones 😱 pic.twitter.com/Cq5wid5z6j — espnW (@espnW) March 26, 2019

Her fourth and final perfect score was a hard one-hander while donning a black cape.

Pandemonium ensued as soon as she threw it in.

“I’ve definitely grown as a jumper,” Belibi said. “Dunking has become easier for me. We started practicing the off-the-backboard dunk Sunday so I knew if she put it in the right spot I could get it. It just feels great to get the win.”

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY