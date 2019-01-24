Elite players humbled and motivated by becoming McDonald’s All Americans

Cole Anthony knows that this will sound cliché and contrived, but he’s never been the type of player that assumes his standing as No. 1 overall player in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 automatically affords him certain accolades.

“I work for everything,” Anthony said. “I don’t even want anything given to me; that’s not how I’m built.”

That’s why the Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) point guard was genuinely ecstatic on Thursday to learn that he was one of 24 players selected to play in this year’s McDonald’s All American Game, which will commence on March 27 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

“It’s such an honor,” Anthony said. “This was a dream of mine. It makes me feel like I’m one step closer to fulfilling my ultimate dream.”

Florida led the way with six All Americans, New Jersey had three and Indiana and Texas had two apiece.

Duke, Florida, Villanova, Arizona and Kentucky had the most recruits represented on the boys’ side with two apiece.

Twenty-one of the seniors in USA TODAY Sports’ Chosen 25 were picked for the game.

Six players remain undecided, including Anthony, who will lead the East.

He’ll be joined by Holy Spirit Prep (Atlanta) shooting guard Anthony Edwards, ranked No. 2 overall in the Chosen 25, La Lumiere School (La Porte, Ind.) forward Isaiah Stewart, a Washington commit who is ranked No. 3 overall in the Chosen 25, and University School (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) forward Vernon Carey Jr., a Duke commit who is ranked No. 4 overall in the Chosen 25.

The West is highlighted by Memphis (Tenn.) East High School center James Wiseman, a Memphis signee who is ranked No. 5 overall in the Chosen 25, Federal Way (Wash.) High School forward Jaden McDaniels, a forward who is ranked No. 6 overall in the Chosen 25, South Garland (Texas) High School guard Tyrese Maxey, a Kentucky signee who is ranked No. 7 overall in the Chosen 25, and IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) shooting guard Josh Green, an Arizona signee who is ranked No. 8 overall in the Chosen 25.

Stewart vividly recalls watching Thomas Bryant, now a forward with the Washington Wizards, play in the 2015 All American Game with his father. Shortly thereafter, Stewart created an Instagram and posted a picture of the All American Game with a caption that read “goals.”

“Now here I am,” Stewart said. “It’s surreal. I’m taking this opportunity seriously because it’s a blessing. When I get there, I want to be in the moment and take it all in. It will be fun, but it’s gonna be a dogfight in the gym. It’s not just a vacation. Time to go to work.”

EAST TEAM

Name Pos Ht Wt School College Precious Achiuwa PF 6’8″ 210 Montverde Academy (FL) Undecided Cole Anthony PG 6’3″ 185 Oak Hill Academy (VA) Undecided Armando Bacot C 6’10” 230 IMG Academy (FL) UNC Vernon Carey, Jr. C 6’10” 275 NSU University (FL) Duke Anthony Edwards SG 6’4″ 205 Holy Spirit Prep (GA) Undecided Trayce Jackson-Davis C 6’9″ 231 Center Grove (IN) Indiana Josiah James PG 6’6″ 200 Porter-Gaud (SC) Tennessee Scottie Lewis SF 6’5″ 185 Ranney School (NJ) Florida Jaden McDaniels PF 6’10” 185 Federal Way (WA) Undecided Wendell Moore SF 6’6″ 215 Cox Mill (NC) Duke Isaiah Stewart C 6’9″ 245 La Lumiere (IN) Washington Trendon Watford PF 6’8″ 210 Mountain Brook (AL) Undecided

Boys East Head Coach: Ed Fritz, Blue Valley Northwest, Overland Park, Kan.

Boys East Asst. Coach: Luke Laser, Blue Valley Northwest, Overland Park, Kan.

Boys East Asst. Coach: Brett Flory, Derby, Derby, Kan.

WEST TEAM

Name Pos Ht Wt School College Bryan Antoine SG 6’5″ 170 Ranney (NJ) Villanova Josh Green SG 6’6″ 206 IMG Academy (FL) Arizona Matthew Hurt PF 6’8″ 214 John Marshall (MN) Undecided Tre Mann PG 6’4″ 185 The Villages Charter (FL) Florida Nico Mannion PG 6’3″ 180 Pinnacle (AZ) Arizona Tyrese Maxey SG 6’2″ 190 South Garland (TX) Kentucky Isaiah Mobley PF 6’9″ 210 Rancho Christian (CA) USC Jeremiah Robinson-Earl PF 6’9″ 235 IMG Academy (FL) Villanova Oscar Tshiebwe C 6’8″ 230 Kennedy Catholic (PA) West Virginia Kahlil Whitney SF 6’7″ 200 Roselle Catholic (NJ) Kentucky Samuell Williamson SF 6’7″ 190 Rockwall (TX) Louisville James Wiseman C 7’0″ 230 East (TN) Memphis

Boys West Head Coach: Kurt Keener, Gilbert Christian, Gilbert, Ariz.

Boy’s West Asst. Coach: Richard Palmer, Jr., Br. Rice, Chicago, Ill.

Boy’s West Asst. Coach: James Pappas, Gilbert Christian, Gilbert, Ariz.

