McDonald's All American Game: Tennessee signee Jordan Horston leads the East past the West, shocked by Holly Warlick firing

Jordan Horston won’t ride off into the proverbial sunset clutching her national championship trophy at the end of her senior season, so, coming in to the McDonald’s All American Game Wednesday night she was looking to rewrite the end of her high school hoops career.

Mission accomplished.

Horston, a Tennessee signee out of Africentric Early College High School (Columbus, Ohio), scored 14 points and grabbed four rebounds to lead the East past the West 83-68 at State Farm Arena.

She was subsequently named MVP of the game.

Sammie Puisis scored 11 points and Alliyah Boston added nine points and 10 rebounds in the win. Rickea Jackson and Anaya Peoples led the West with 11 points apiece.

“It’s a blessing, but at the end of the day we’re all MVP’s,” Horston said. “I’m just honored to even be here. I’m a fan of all of these girls.”

Horston, a Tennessee signee and finalist for ALL-USA Player of the Year, led the Nubians to a state title, a 28-0 finish and a No. 3 overall in the USA Today Super 25.

She found out while sitting on the bench during the game that Holly Warlick had been fired as Tennessee’s head coach, but Horston wasn’t able to fully grasp the news after the game.

“I love Tennessee and I love Coach Holly,” Horston said. “I just don’t even want to talk about it right now.”

Instead, Horston and the rest of the players focused on the experience of being McDonald’s All Americans, which they agreed topped the list for basketball experiences.

“It’s been so much fun just being here and being a part of this game,” Jackson said. “We had so much fun and I’m just honored to have been a part of it all.”

