McDonald’s All American Games headed to Houston

After a two-year run in Chicago, the McDonald’s All American Games have officially found a new home in Houston.

The 2020 Games will tip on April 1 at the Toyota Center. This marks the first time Houston has hosted the Games.

Texas has been home to 62 McDonald’s All American Boys and 60 McDonald’s All American Girls players, including Rashard Lewis (1998), Gerald Green (2005), Justise Winslow (2014), Nneka Ogwumike (2008), Brittney Griner (2009), Myles Turner (2014) and Ariel Atkins (2014). Houston, alone, has been home to 21 McDonald’s All Americans.

“The McDonald’s All American Games has a long history of celebrating the top high school basketball players from across the country and we cannot wait to bring this prestigious event to the passionate hoops fanbase in Houston,” said McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee Co-Chairman Joe Wootten. “The boys and girls we select will leave their mark on basketball history and become a part of an alumni group that includes some of the best basketball players to take the court.”

Since 1977, Games players have represented some of the NBA’s biggest stars from the past and present, including Michael Jordan, LeBron James and James Harden.

“The 2007 McDonald’s All American Games were one of the coolest experiences of my life,” Harden said. “Top high school players from around the country, that have been putting the work in, have the opportunity to showcase it in front of the world.”

Tickets to the McDonald’s All American Games will be on sale beginning Jan. 23 at ToyotaCenter.com

