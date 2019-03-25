McDonald’s: Chosen 25 forward Matthew Hurt sets decision date

ATLANTA – John Marshall High School (Rochester, Minn.) forward Matthew Hurt isn’t sure where he’ll play in college just yet, but he’s officially given himself 25 days to decide.

Hurt told USA Today Sports that he will make his college decision on April 19 at his school.

“My birthday is on April 20 so I’m gonna do it the day before,” said Hurt, who averaged 37 points and 12 rebounds a game this season. “I do not know where I’m going yet. The coaches have done a really good job of recruiting me; they haven’t been over the top with it, and I appreciate that. I can only pick one school, and I know that I’ll be happy with my decision in the end.”

Hurt will choose between Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky and Kansas.

Check out Hurt’s breakdown of what he likes about each school below.

