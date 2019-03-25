McDonald’s: Chosen 25 forward Precious Achiuwa tabling recruitment until after the season

ATLANTA – Montverde (Fla.) Academy forward Precious Achiuwa knows that it’s getting down to crunch time when it comes to deciding on a college; still he’s decided to table his recruitment until after the McDonald’s All-American Game, which tips Wednesday at 7 p.m. E.T. (ESPN2) at State Farm Arena, and GEICO Nationals where Achiuwa and the No. 3 Eagles will defend their title from April 4-6 in New York City.

Achiuwa, who is ranked No. 13 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25, doesn’t have a final list, but when asked which schools keep in touch with him the most regularly, he named North Carolina, Georgia, Kansas and Memphis.

This season Achiuwa averaged 15 points a game for the Eagles.

Check out the video below of Achiuwa breaking down what he’s looking for in a college.

