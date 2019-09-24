McDonogh School takes No. 1 spot from Jesuit in latest Super 25 Girls Soccer ranks

There’s a new No. 1 team in the Super 25 Girls Soccer Rankings this week.

After notching its record to a perfect 6-0, McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Maryland) seizes the top spot from Jesuit (Portland).

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Girls Soccer, Week 5

Jesuit, which finished last season as No. 1 in the ranks and started this year on top, suffered its first tie of the season. The team moved to 5-0-1 after battling with in-state opponent West Salem (Oregon). The two eventually finished in a 0-0 tie.

Eastern (Voorhees Township, New Jersey) went up one spot to No. 2 in the rankings this week. Beavercreek (Ohio) has started the year 10-0-0, and moved up two spots this week to No. 3, while Natick (Massachusetts) jumped five spots to No. 4.

Jamesville-DeWitt (DeWitt, N.Y.) is the final team in the top five of the rankings this week. It moved up nine spots to No. 5 overall.