McEachern (Ga.) finishes undefeated, Southwest Guilford (N.C.) enters this week's Super 25

By March 11, 2019

The top 10 remained firmly intact this week highlighted by McEachern High School (Powder Springs, Ga.) capping off its dominant season with a 62-54 win over Meadowcreek High School (Norcross, Ga.) to claim the school’s first-ever boys basketball state title.

The No. 2 Indians finished a perfect 32-0 and announced after the game that they were GEICO Nationals bound in early April.

Ranney School (Tinton Falls, N.J.), ranked No. 11, managed a big 56-50 win over then then-No. 18 Roselle (N.J.) Catholic High School, which dropped the Lions a spot and earned the Panthers a berth in the Tournament of Champions.

Southwest Guilford High School (High Point, N.C.) enters the Super 25 this week at No. 22 after handily knocking off then No. 12 Cox Mill High School (Concord, N.C.) in the state semifinals. The Cowboys will play Walter M. Williams High School (Burlington, N.C.) for the state title on Saturday.

