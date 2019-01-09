WATCH: McEachern needs just one dribble as block leads to alley-oop

When teams are playing well, it’s easy to see on the offensive or defensive standpoint.

When teams are truly clicking, it’s obvious in the transition game.

McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.), the No. 2 team in the Super 25, made it abundantly clear that they are not to be trifled with against Marietta (Ga.) on Jan. 8.

When Marietta streaked downcourt for a quick layup attempt, senior guard Isaac Okoro leaned toward him and then leapt away as senior big Jared Jones came flying in from behind.

Jones not only blocked the ball, but he swatted it toward Okoro to keep it inbounds. Okoro heaved an outlet down court like Kevin Love in his prime.

The pass hit junior point guard Sharife Cooper in stride near the three-point line, who took one dribble, gathered the ball and then tossed an alley-oop to junior shooting guard Alyn Breed.

Breed dunked it emphatically and hung on the rim for a moment for good measure.

From the moment Okoro gained control to when Breed slammed it down, the entire play lasted for one dribble and about four seconds.

Look familiar?

It’s similar to a McEachern sequence earlier in the year, when Jones blocked a layup attempt, Cooper managed to keep the ball inbound by flinging it to a streaking Okoro, who dunked it with authority.

McEachern looks set for another deep run this season after falling in the Elite Eight last year.

With Chosen 25 star Cooper, who finished Tuesday’s game with 34 points, and four-star Okoro, who was on the receiving end of another alley-oop, the Indians are a tough out for any opponent.