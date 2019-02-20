After surviving cancer, Kentucky HS athlete scores in basketball game

It took two years.

The last time McKinley Crain had scored in a basketball game, she was in middle school.

Then she was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer known as Ewing’s sarcoma in late 2016, according to the Glasgow Daily Times.

But Monday night, after getting the tumor removed and going through chemotherapy, Crain got into the Metcalfe County (Edmonton, Ky.) basketball game for the first time this season.

She made a layup and grabbed a defensive rebound on the following possession late in the second half.

The game was well out of hand in favor of Metcalfe County by this point, according to the Glasgow Daily Times, but everyone in the arena went wild.

@MikeCleffWBKO @wbko13sports Cancer survivor McKinley Crain (32 in white for Metcalfe Co) gets in basketball game and scores/rebounds after two year battle against Ewing Sarcoma. Standing ovation from gym. Thank you, 16th District! pic.twitter.com/SL1Bdij24M — Deena Hurt (@CoachDHurt) February 19, 2019

“It’s a magical moment and we’re very happy that she went out there and was able to perform,” Metcalfe County coach Josh Hurt said to the Glasgow Daily Times. He added that he appreciated the opponent, Cumberland County, for their reaction as well.

Metcalfe County won the game 64-27, and Crain got to be a part of the action.