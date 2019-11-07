Meet the 2019-20 ALL-USA Preseason High School Boys Basketball Team

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | November 7, 2019
USA TODAY High School Sports is unveils the ALL-USA preseason boys basketball team for the 2019-20 season with the selection of 25 players.
The team was selected by USA TODAY Sports’ Jason Jordan in consultation with the USA TODAY High School Sports staff and various recruiting analysts and high school coaches.
Statistics are from last season, except where otherwise noted. Players are listed in alphabetical order.
BREAKDOWN: ALL-USA Preseason Boys Basketball Team
Click through the gallery to meet the players:
IN REVIEW: 2018-19 ALL-USA Boys Basketball Teams
BY STATE: 2018-19 ALL-USA State Boys Basketball Teams
LOOKBACK: Recent ALL-USA Boys Basketball POY’s
ALL-USA Boys Basketball, ALL-USA Preseason Boys Basketball Team, Andre Curbelo, BJ Boston, brandon boston, cade cunningham, Cam Thomas, emoni bates, Evan Mobley, Greg Brown, High School Basketball All-American Teams, Hunter Dickinson, Isaiah Todd, Jaden Springer, Jaemyn Brakefield, Jalen Green, Jalen Johnson, Jalen Suggs, Jonathan Kuminga, kennedy chandler, michael foster jr, Paolo Banchero, Patrick Baldwin Jr., R.J. Davis, Scottie Barnes, sharife cooper, Terrence Clarke, Ziaire Williams, ALL-USA, Boys Basketball