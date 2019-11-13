USA Today Sports

Meet the 2019-20 ALL-USA Preseason High School Girls Basketball Team

Don Seabrook/The Wenatchee World

Meet the 2019-20 ALL-USA Preseason High School Girls Basketball Team

Girls Basketball

Meet the 2019-20 ALL-USA Preseason High School Girls Basketball Team

By November 13, 2019

By: |

USA TODAY High School Sports is unveils the ALL-USA Preseason Girls Basketball Team for the 2019-20 season with the selection of 25 players.

The team was selected by the USA TODAY Sports Staff in consultation with various recruiting analysts and high school coaches.

BOYS: 2019-20 ALL-USA Preseason Boys Basketball Team

Statistics are from last season, except where otherwise noted. Players are listed in alphabetical order.

BREAKDOWN: ALL-USA Preseason Girls Basketball Team

Click through the gallery to meet the players:

IN REVIEW: 2018-19 ALL-USA Girls Basketball Teams

BY STATE: 2018-19 ALL-USA State Girls Basketball Teams

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ALL-USA, Girls Basketball

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/meet-the-2019-20-all-usa-preseason-high-school-girls-basketball-team
Meet the 2019-20 ALL-USA Preseason High School Girls Basketball Team
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.