Meet the 2019 ALL-USA Preseason Baseball Team

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | March 12, 2019
We are pleased to present the 2019 ALL-USA Preseason Baseball Team, as selected by USA TODAY High School Sports Staff, based on statistics, coaches recommendations and scouting reports.
RANKINGS: SUPER 25 PRESEASON BASEBALL
Some familiar faces dot this year’s team, including 2018 ALL-USA First Team selection Nolan Hudi; second teamer Rece Hinds; and third teamers Jerrion Ealy, Geoffrey Gilbert, Riley Greene, Matt McCormick and
Bobby Witt Jr.
Four underclassmen made the list, which includes highly touted Deering (Portland, Maine) outfielder Trejyn Fletcher who recently reclassified to the 2019. Three schools ended up with multiple players on the team; Delbarton (Morristown, N.J.), IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) and Harvard Westlake (Studio City, Calif.)
All of the statistics listed, unless otherwise noted, are from last season. Players are listed in alphabetical order.
LOOKBACK: 2018 ALL-USA Baseball Team
