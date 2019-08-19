Meet the 2019 ALL-USA Preseason High School Boys Soccer Team

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | August 19, 2019
The ALL-USA Preseason Boys Soccer Team for the 2019-20 season was selected in coordination with Sheldon Shealer from TopDrawerSoccer.com based on past performance, level of competition and strength of schedule. Only players from states that compete in the fall season were considered.
LOOKBACK: 2018-19 ALL-USA Boys Soccer Teams
Click the gallery below to see the players (listed in alphabetical order by position):
Aidan Dunphy, Akeim Clarke, ALL-USA Boys Soccer, Andrew Rosenbaum, Ben Bender, Bennett Pauls, Brendan McSorley, Cao Chavez, Drew Blackwell, Hassane Diakho, Jamis Fite, Khamari Clulcleasure, Kyle Folds, Mason Christian, Matthew McLaughlin, Myles Sophanavong, Noah Madrigal, Parker Csizar, Pranav Jha, Sammed Bawa, Spencer Hanks, Thaddaeus Dewing, Ty Konrad, Yaya Bakayoko, ALL-USA, Boys Soccer