Meet the 2019 ALL-USA Preseason High School Boys Soccer Team

Photo: Michael R. Scanlan/St. Benedict's Prep

Boys Soccer

By August 19, 2019

The ALL-USA Preseason Boys Soccer Team for the 2019-20 season was selected in coordination with Sheldon Shealer from TopDrawerSoccer.com based on past performance, level of competition and strength of schedule. Only players from states that compete in the fall season were considered.

LOOKBACK: 2018-19 ALL-USA Boys Soccer Teams

Click the gallery below to see the players (listed in alphabetical order by position):

